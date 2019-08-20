Top mobile apps, app stores in China in H1 2019

China’s mobile internet users reached 1.14 billion in Jun 2019; and, Tencent, Alibaba, Baidu, and ByteDance dominate China’s mobile app stores in the first half of 2019. WeChat continues to top the chart of mobile apps by monthly active users, followed by QQ, Alipay, Taobao, iQiyi, Tencent Video, TikTok, Gaode Maps, Sogou Input, and Baidu in the top 10.

Top 25 Mobile Apps

Top 25 mobile apps by MAU in Jun 2019 also include Weibo, Baidu Maps, Youku, Wifi Master, Kwai, Pinduoduo, QQ Browser, Tencent News, UC Browser, JD, Kugou Music, Meituan, Toutiao, Tencent App Store, and Huawei App Store, according to data from QuestMobile.

Top Mobile apps in Low-Tier Cities

Top 5 mobile apps by MAUs in low-tier cities are TikTok, Pinduoduo, Kwai, Gaode Maps, and Weishi (Tencent’s short video app).

Top growing entertainment mobile apps categories in low-tier Chinese cities are short videos, reading, games, music, and humor.

