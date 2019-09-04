Alibaba's B2B retail platform Ling Shou Tong has reached 1.3 million mom-and-pop stores as of August 2019 according to Lin Xiaohai, the Vice President of Alibaba Group and General Manager of the Ling Shou Tong division. That means that one out of six stores in the country is a Ling Shou Tong (LST) customer.

According to Lin Xiaohai, LST, among the many digital distribution platforms in the FMCG industry, is the largest in scale, the strongest in capability and the lowest in cost.

