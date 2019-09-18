Over 1/3 China internet users don’t have insurance

35.7% of China internet users purchased insurance and 33.7% don't have any insurance policies according to a Tencent survey.

China internet users buying insurance for the first time are getting younger. Post-60s and post-70s, those born between 1960 and 1979, were over 30 years old at their first purchase. For post-80s, the average first-time insurance purchase age dropped to 26.7 y-o; and 21.7 y-o for post-90s.

Chinese consumers place higher priorities of buying insurance policies...