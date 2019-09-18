Alibaba’s Tmall kicks off Double 11 2019

The largest annual shopping festival in China Double 11 is less than two months away; Alibaba’s B2C e-commerce platform Tmall has kicked off this year’s campaign last week. Tmall stores can apply for their participation in Double 11 2019 from 12 September to 20 September.

Tmall Double 11 presale will start on 21 October and reach its peak on 11 November 2019.

Tmall will review and approve merchants to participate in this year’s Double 11 based on their historical activity and performance. And, participating brands and merchants are required to provide coupons and discounts to shoppers and sign up delivery insurance for orders during the campaign period.

Tmall also recommends merchants participate in price protection scheme for consumers’ better shopping experience. Products for Double 11 Festival are required to apply no less than 10% discount off the corresponding lowest regular pricing.

Tmall also has a strict requirement on the shipping dates. All ordered during 11-15 Nov must be shipped before 18 November. The same requirement applies to its cross-border shopping platform Tmall Global.

As usual, participating merchants must provide free shipping. And, for Tmall Global merchants, they should cover the import tax too except for some products with higher discounts.

