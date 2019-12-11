Top mobile apps in China in Q3 2019, led by WeChat, Alipay, QQ, Taobao, iQiyi.

The top mobile apps in China by total MAUs are led by WeChat, Alipay, QQ, Taobao, iQiyi, Tencent Video, and TikTok. Check out the top 30 by MAU and leading apps in news, travel, video, social media, and WeChat Mini Programs.

On average, each mobile users in China use 18 categories of mobile apps in September 2019.

By monthly reach, video apps have the broadest reach in September 2019 with about 1.32 billion active unique devices, followed by IM and utility apps. Read more on the overal...