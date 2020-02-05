How an online influencer Li Ziqi boosted a stock price by 326%

A public-listed women’s shoe company saw 14 daily 10%-growth during the period from December 12 of 2019 to the middle of January 2020. This was because of one online influencer, which also shows the impact of online influencer and live streaming in China.

If you are not familiar with mainland China's stock exchange, it requires the price of any stock cannot change by more than 10 percent from its previous day’s closing price on any given trading day.

Stock prices of Saturday

Within a mo...