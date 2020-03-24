China’s wearable device shipment up 37.1% in 2019, led by Xiaomi and Huawei

The wearable device shipment grew by over 25% to 27.61 million units in the fourth quarter of 2019, according to data from IDC. Xiaomi has over 24% market share in Q4 2019, followed by Huawei (21.5%) and Apple (17.8%).

BKK Electronics and Qihoo 360 have a market share of 4.6% and 2.9% respectively.

The basic wearable devices (wearable devices that do not support third-party applications) shipped 22.27 million units, a year-on-year increase of 22.1%. And, the intelligent wearable devices sh...