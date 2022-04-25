China Mobile Internet Insights 2022: Top Mobile Apps & Platforms

The top mobile apps in China by MAU are led by WeChat, Taobao, Alipay, QQ, Gaode Maps, Baidu, Pinduoduo, Douyin (TikTok), and Sogou Input.

Top 20 Mobile Apps in Dec 2021 by MAU

Short video apps' time share increased to 25.7% in December 2021 from 21% a year earlier while instant messaging's decreased to 21% from 23%.

These are top mobile apps across 50 categories by MAU:

The number of mobile apps decreased further to 2.52 million in 2021 according to data from CNNIC.

Payment and Mobile Banking are the top two mobile app segments by MAU in the finance app category in December 2021.

Users's average daily time spend was the highest on Kuaishou (Kwai; 107.5 minutes), followed by Douyin (TikTok Chinese version), Bilibili, and WeChat among the top six content platforms in China in December 2021.

ByteDance's Toutiao is still the top news app in 2021, followed closely by Tencent News.

Meituan remains the dominant lifestyle mobile pl...