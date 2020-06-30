Mobile reach in Q1 2020: Tencent, Alibaba, Baidu, ByteDance

Tencent has the highest reach of 96.4% China mobile internet users in March 2020, an increase of 2.9% YoY. Alibaba and Baidu reach 93.3% and 86.2% mobile internet users respectively while ByteDance follows closely with 745 million unique users.

Tencent continues to dominate mobile app usage time though its total share dropped to 43.2% from 45.6% while ByteDance increased its share to 12.9% from 11.7%. Kuaishou saw even higher growth in usage time from 2.7% a year ago to 5.1% in Q1 2020.

DingTalk has driven 9.3% of Alibaba’s mobile user growth in March 2020. Check out its user growth and user profile. Or, check out top mobile apps in 2020.