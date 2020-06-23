Top Mobile Apps in China 2020 in 14 charts

The top 20 mobile apps in China by total monthly active users in March 2020 are led by WeChat, QQ, Alipay, Taobao, iQiyi, Tencent Video, Baidu, Sogou Input, TikTok, Gaode Maps, and etc. Check out top mobile apps in delivery, social networking, travel, lifestyle, video, podcast, music, news, short video, and smart device management categories.

Alibaba's DingTalk ranks the 20th, which is fatest growing mobile app of over 350% MoM. Read DingTalk's user insights here.

DingTalk is the most ...