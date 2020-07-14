China online entertainment overview Q2 2020; short video continued strong growth

China’s digital entertainment market is expected to reach 113.31 billion yuan in the first quarter of 2020, up 10.4% QoQ.

China’s digital entertainment market exceeded 100 billion yuan in the last quarter of 2019, reaching 102.63 billion yuan, an increase of 16.9% QoQ.

As the end of the year is the peak season for advertising, it has led to a significant increase in the platform’s advertising revenue, which has led to a significant increase in the overall growth rate of the cultural and entertainment market.

During the epidemic period, under the influence of home isolation control measures, the consumption potential of users’ entertainment has been greatly released, which plays a positive role in promoting the development of the digital entertainment market as a whole.

In the aspect of short video, the overall user scale and user stickiness have increased significantly.

At the same time, because short video mainly relies on the realization of performance advertising, the rapid increase of traffic has brought about a large expansion of the overall advertising inventory, especially the willingness of game and mobile application advertisers to put in significantly improved.

In the long run, the idle period brought by the epidemic has further stimulated potential consumers and content production users. At the same time, short video has become an important channel for information transmission, enriching user use scenarios, and further bringing users diversity.

7 Lessons for marketers on top short-video platforms: Tik Tok vs. Kwai