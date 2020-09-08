China internet insurance revenues down 2.7% in H1 2020

In the first half of 2020, a total of 72 property insurance companies launched Internet insurance business, and the accumulated premium income of Internet property insurance totaled 37.112 billion yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 2.73%, according to data from China Insurance Industry Association.

This is another negative growth state of Internet property insurance business after sustained negative growth in 2016-2017 and rebound in 2018-2019.

In the first half of 2020, the total number of ...