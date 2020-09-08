China internet insurance revenues down 2.7% in H1 2020

In the first half of 2020, a total of 72 property insurance companies launched Internet insurance business, and the accumulated premium income of Internet property insurance totaled 37.112 billion yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 2.73%, according to data from China Insurance Industry Association.
This is another negative growth state of Internet property insurance business after sustained negative growth in 2016-2017 and rebound in 2018-2019.
In the first half of 2020, the total number of ...
Already subscribed? Sign in.
Don't Miss Out.
Invest with as little as one bottle of water per week.
Join other top analysts and business executives and navigate the unique market with China Internet Watch.
Cancel at any time