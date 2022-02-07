China Digital Luxury Report 2021

China's post-90s (those born after 1990) are expected to contribute to 46% of China’s luxury purchases in 2021, according to joint research by Tencent Marketing Insight (TMI) and Boston Consulting Group (BCG).

China's post-90s already make up 50% of the luxury goods buyers in the country, with a fast growth rate of between 25-35 percent in the past year.

Younger consumers were likely to buy luxury items as a way to express or reward themselves, as well as to experience the brand. They also valued new shopping experiences such as more interactive online shopping or newly launching brands’ pop-up stores.

Heavy-spending consumers who spend more than 300,000 yuan (US$47,000) annually on luxury items represent 40% of the total luxury sales. The number of people in this category will grow at least 28% in the coming year and brands should focus on driving repeat purchases and brand loyalty to continue the momentum according to the Tencent report.

