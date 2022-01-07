WeChat users & platform insights 2022

330 million of WeChat’s (known as Weixin in China) 1.262 billion monthly active users use video calling. 780 million users are on the social networking section WeChat Moments and 120 million publish updates. The content network WeChat Official Account has 360 million users.

WeChat has evolved from an instant messaging app to a service meeting the digital needs of over 1.26 billion MAU in Q3 2021. Each day, more than 120 million active users post in social networking Moments, 360 million users read Official Accounts articles, and 400 million users access Mini Programs.

WeChat Mini Programs

The daily active users on WeChat Mini Programs reached 450 million according to WeChat official data in January 2022. The transaction volume of catering, tourism, and retail increased by 100% year-on-year.

The number of active mini programs increased by 41% year-on-year, and the average daily use times increased by 32% year-on-year.

The number of Mini Program developers has exceeded 3 million.

In 2020, the daily active users of WeChat Mini Programs exceeded 400 million, according to its official data shared at its annual event WeChat Public Lecture.

The number of mini programs used per user increased by 25%, the average transaction value per user grew by 67%, the number of programs with transactions increased by 68%, and the annual transaction volume of more than doubled in 2020.

In 2020, more than 100 million people purchased in shopping malls and department stores on WeChat Mini Programs. With the help of mini program pre-sale + offline self pick-up mode, more than 300 million users purchased fresh fruits and vegetables.

WeChat Mini Programs overview

WeChat Games

In 2020, the commercial realization of WeChat mini games increased by 20%.

Last year, the proportion of male and female users in the distribution of mini games accounted for 50% respectively. 40% of the users in the first and second-tier cities, and 65% of the users aged 30 and above.

Compared with 2019, the per capita game duration of mini games increased by 50%, and the average number of games played increased by 20% in 2020.

WeChat Search

The number of monthly active users of WeChat search has reached 700 million according to WeChat official data released in January 2022.

WeChat search staff said that in the mobile Internet era, search should not be limited by the search box, but need to be accessible by the touch. Users can search while chatting.

WeChat search will screen out the high-quality content of WeChat and produce a more accurate connection with users.

In the future, it can expand the search scope to the whole internet-based the needs of users. The search results are currently mostly provided by WeChat Official Account and Sogou.

WeChat Pay

In January 2022, WeChat shared the latest progress on WeChat Pay:

23 thousand monthly service providers

Over 10 million merchants

More than 1800 banks and Payment institutions

In the next three years, WeChat Pay will continue to carry out digital upgrading of WeStore, with a planned investment of more than 10 billion yuan

In 2020, Zhifufen, a credit score on WeChat Pay, saw more than 240 million users. It boosted the conversion rate of e-commerce orders by 14% and the repurchase rate of retail merchants by 73%.

In 2021, WeChat mini stores and Zhuanzhuan (a secondhand-goods marketplace) will integrate Zhifufen.

In the e-commerce industry, WeChat Pay’s Zhifufen enables post-payment after receiving the delivery and faster refund. Users can quickly receive a refund after submitting return logistics information.

As of January 2022, more than 50% of users have activated Zhifufen, whose solutions cover more than 3000 industries. WeChat Pay unit cooperates with the e-commerce industry on “buy first and pay later”, which has been used by more than 100 million users.

Zhifufen also announced the launch of audio and video members’ services such as “watch first and pay later”, which helped solve the problems that bothered audio/music and video users to deduct fees in advance and forget to terminate their contracts.

WeChat Channels

WeChat Channels is Tencent’s ultimate weapon in the short video market. It’s maturing with the integration with Official Account, Search, Mini Programs, etc.

Enterprise version of WeChat: WeCom

In 2020, there were 80,000 enterprise WeChat partners, with a year-on-year growth of 400%.

11.91 million applications connect to WeCom, with a year-on-year increase of 250%. Since COVID-19, there have been 5.5 million real enterprises and organizations on WeCom with 130 million active users reaching 400 million WeChat users. Click To Tweet

