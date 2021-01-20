What you should know about WeChat in 2021; Search MAU reached 500 million

330 million of WeChat’s 1.09 billion users use video calling. 780 million users are on the social networking section WeChat Moments and 120 million publish updates. The content network WeChat Official Account has 360 million users.

WeChat Mini Programs

In 2020, the daily active users of WeChat Mini Programs exceeded 400 million, according to its official data shared at its annual event WeChat Public Lecture.

The number of mini programs used per user increased by 25%, the average transaction value per user grew by 67%, the number of programs with transactions increased by 68%, and the annual transaction volume of more than doubled in 2020. Click To Tweet

In 2020, more than 100 million people purchased in shopping malls and department stores on WeChat Mini Programs. With the help of mini program pre-sale + offline self pick-up mode, more than 300 million users purchased fresh fruits and vegetables.

WeChat Mini Programs overview

WeChat Games

In the past year, the commercial realization of WeChat mini games increased by 20%.

Last year, the proportion of male and female users in the distribution of mini games accounted for 50% respectively. 40% of the users in the first and second-tier cities, and 65% of the users aged 30 and above.

Compared with 2019, the per capita game duration of mini games increased by 50%, and the average number of games played increased by 20% in 2020.

China game live streaming revenues to double by 2021

WeChat Search

The number of monthly active users of WeChat search has reached 500 million.

WeChat search staff said that in the mobile Internet era, search should not be limited by the search box, but need to be accessible by the touch. Users can search while chatting.

WeChat search will screen out the high-quality content of WeChat and produce a more accurate connection with users.

In the future, it can expand the search scope to the whole internet based the needs of users. The search results are currently mostly provided by WeChat Official Account and Sogou.

Top search trends in China in 2020

WeChat Pay

In 2020, Zhifufen, a feature similar to the credit score on WeChat Pay, saw more than 240 million users. It boosted the conversion rate of e-commerce orders by 14% and the repurchase rate of retail merchants by 73%.

In 2021, WeChat mini stores and Zhuanzhuan (a secondhand-goods marketplace) will integrate Zhifufen.

In the e-commerce industry, WeChat Pay’s Zhifufen enables post-payment after receiving the delivery and faster refund. Users can quickly receive a refund after submitting return logistics information.

China’s online payment users penetration reaching 86% in 2020

WeChat Channels

WeChat Channels is Tencent’s ultimate weapon in the short video market. It’s maturing with the integration with Official Account, Search, Mini Programs, etc.

Enterprise Edition: WeCom

In 2020, there were 80,000 enterprise WeChat partners, with a year-on-year growth of 400%.

11.91 million applications connect to WeCom, with a year-on-year increase of 250%. Since COVID-19, there have been 5.5 million real enterprises and organizations on WeCom with 130 million active users reaching 400 million WeChat users. Click To Tweet

Acquire, convert, and retain customers through WeChat Ads + WeChat Work (WeCom)