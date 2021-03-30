Douyin (TikTok) average DAU reached about 600 million in Q1 2021

Douyin, TikTok’s Chinese platforms, saw its Q1’s DAU peak on Chinese New Year’s Eve, February 11th, when the main platform DAU reached 580 million, according to Tencent News.

The DAU of Douyin Lite and Douyin Huoshan exceeded 100 million, which indicates that a combined DAU of all Douyin platforms could reach about 700 million.

According to data from Jiguang Data, Douyin Lite DAU was about 84 million on 11 February while Huoshan DAU was 28 million and Douyin’s main platform about 580 million.

On January 26th, Douyin and CCTV Spring Festival Gala announced that the Douyin became the exclusive partner of the Spring Festival Gala 2021 exclusive red envelope (Hongbao) and the red envelope was issued on Chinese New Year’s Eve for 1.2 billion yuan (US$182.64 million).

This has set a record of red envelope cash at the Spring Festival Gala in recent years. But, user retention wasn’t as satisfying.

The main platform DAU dropped to 530 million in one day after reaching 570 million on 12 February. After Chinese New Year, the main platform DAU was between 490 million and 510 million.

Its top competitor Kuaishou’s DAU exceeded 271 million in Q4 2020.

Douyin’s last official announcement on its DAU was in September 2020, exceeding 600 million across all Douyin platforms.

