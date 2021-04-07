Private domain operation trends of retail chain enterprises in China

WeChat ecosystem has boosted retail chain brands' business through Official Accounts, WeChat community, personal accounts, mini programs, live streaming, and etc. It delivers better customer retention, higher repeat purchase, and optimal value per customer.
Compared with the traditional online channel, the private domain traffic operation saves the platform commission and the platform traffic purchase cost; compared with the offline channel, it saves the additional rent and labor cost.
The...
Already subscribed? Sign in.
Don't Miss Out.
Invest with as little as one bottle of water per week.
Join other top analysts and business executives and navigate the unique market with China Internet Watch.
Cancel at any time