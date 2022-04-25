China online video, short video market overview 2022

China online video market reached 975 million MAU in 2021

Short video market saw 934 million users

Douyin vs. Kuaishou

With China's online video platforms' increasing production of original high-quality content and expansion of user preferences, the traffic has risen steadily, and the total number of online video users reached 974.71 million in 2021.

The top online video apps by total monthly active users are iQiyi (481M), Tencent Video (445M), Youku (240M), MangoTV (204M), and Bilibili (171M) in December 2021.

With the ever-increasing supply of short video content and the continuous improvement of the platform ecology, the active user penetration rate has approached 80%, and the short video industry has maintained a steady growth trend, exceeding 934 million users in 2021.

Douyin and Kuaishou continue to dominate this market with multiple apps tailored for different segments.

Short video has become a top advertising media in China.

Douyi...