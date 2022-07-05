China shipped 257,000 VR headsets in Q1, up 14.8%

In the first quarter of 2022, 3.563 million VR head-mounted displays were shipped worldwide, of which Oculus accounted for 90% of the global VR market. China shipped 257,000 VR headsets, with a year-on-year increase of 14.8%, according to data from IDC.

228,000 of total VR headsets shipment in China were all-in-one VR, accounting for 88.9% of the overall VR shipments. Pico Neo3 (owned by by TikTok parent ByteDance), Qiyu Dream (iQiyi) and Qiyu 3 were the top three models shipped in the consumer market.

In the first quarter of 2022, the growth rate of AR/VR shipments in China slowed down compared with IDC’s previous forecast, which was mainly affected by the following factors:

The relevant AR glass products announced by mobile phone manufacturers in 2021 H2 were not officially launched to consumers on a large scale as scheduled

The epidemic affected the pace of offline store expansion planned by VR manufacturers to a certain extent in the first half of 2022

Due to the impact of the overall economic environment on Chinese consumer confidence, there is still a long way to go to improve the acceptance of VR head displays in the consumer market

Read more: AR, VR trends in China 2021-2026; consumer segment accounts for 40%