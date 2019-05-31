Top online video apps in Dec 2018

China Internet Watch

Online penetration in video entertainment grew by 4.2% to 71.3% in December. On average, 205.6 million users watched videos online daily. Tencent Video, iQiyi, and Youku were the top three players in this market.

Market penetration of online video was 71.3%, an increase of 4.2% year-on-year. Its average DAU declined to 205.6 million from 219.3 million a year ago.

Tencent Video topped the ranking with a penetration rate of 47.6%. iQyi took the next spot with a penetration of 43.6%. Youku (29.7%), Bilibili (8%), and MangoTV (7.7%) ranked in the third, fourth, and fifth position, respectively.

The average DAUs of Tencent Video increased to 120.7 million from 116 million three months ago. iQiyi’s average DAUs decreased to 82 million from 85.6 million three months ago.

Read more on top live streaming apps and short video apps.

