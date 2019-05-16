Ad revenues & market shares of China’s top 16 internet companies

Total advertising revenues of 16 leading internet companies in China surged by 39% to US$57.28 billion in 2018. The BAT together accounted for over 70% of the total. Qutoutiao, ByteDance, Bilibili, and Meituan are among the fastest-growing ones with annual growth exceeding 100%.

The leading internet companies still earned a lot from online advertising in 2018 despite cooling real estate, the difficulty in getting approvals of game licenses, and tight control over internet finance sect...