China Internet Watch

China Internet Stats, Trends, Insights

CIW / Technology / China smartphone shipments down 4.1% YoY in March 2019

China smartphone shipments down 4.1% YoY in March 2019

By

Smartphone shipments declined by 4.1% to 26.936 million units in March 2019, accounting for 94.9% of mobile phone shipments in China. 90.5% of mobile phone shipped during this period are from domestic mobile phone vendors.
Mobile phone shipments down 6% year-on-year

China saw domestic mobile phone shipments declined to 28.373 million units in March 2019, down 6% from the prior year period, according to the data from China Academy of Information and Communications Technology.

Shipments...

Log in or subscribe here to read the full content.

Subscribe to E-Newsletter: CIW Weekly

Sign up to receive weekly email updates on China digital trends and insights.

Bonus: "China Internet Statistics" and "WeChat Mini-Programs" whitepaper. We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously. No spam.