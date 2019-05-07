China smartphone shipments down 4.1% YoY in March 2019

Smartphone shipments declined by 4.1% to 26.936 million units in March 2019, accounting for 94.9% of mobile phone shipments in China. 90.5% of mobile phone shipped during this period are from domestic mobile phone vendors.

Mobile phone shipments down 6% year-on-year

China saw domestic mobile phone shipments declined to 28.373 million units in March 2019, down 6% from the prior year period, according to the data from China Academy of Information and Communications Technology.

