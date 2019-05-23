Most-chosen and fastest-growing beauty brands in China 2019

Kantar Worldpanel China reported strong growth in the Chinese beauty market, with skincare and makeup categories increasing 13% and 17% respectively during 2018, outperforming total FMCG.

1. Most-Chosen Brands

Pechoin (百雀羚), which is the only local brand that is chosen more than 100 million times, maintained its leadership position in the Chinese skincare market for the third consecutive year.

Maybelline New York also remained the number one brand in the makeup market. Many well-known c...