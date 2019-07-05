Alibaba, Huawei , and Tencent among the top 15 DBMS market share ranks 2018

A Gartner research shows Database Management Systems (DBMS) cloud services are already $10.4 billion of the $46.1 billion DBMS market in 2018. And, the overall DBMS Market grew at 18.4% from 2017 to 2018 – its best growth in over a decade. Cloud DBMS accounted for 68% of that growth.

Amazon Web Services and Microsoft combined account for 75% of the growth from 2017 to 2018. AWS is 100% cloud and Microsoft DBMS growth (Gartner believes) was almost 100% cloud. Cloud growth is dramatically changing vendor rankings.

Alibaba (9), Huawei (11), and Tencent Cloud (13) made it to the top 15 of Gartner Total DBMS Market Share Ranks 2018.

Internet users and market overview: China vs. the U.S.