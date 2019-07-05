Alibaba, Huawei , and Tencent among the top 15 DBMS market share ranks 2018

A Gartner research shows Database Management Systems (DBMS) cloud services are already $10.4 billion of the $46.1 billion DBMS market in 2018. And, the overall DBMS Market grew at 18.4% from 2017 to 2018 – its best growth in over a decade. Cloud DBMS accounted for 68% of that growth.
Amazon Web Services and Microsoft combined account for 75% of the growth from 2017 to 2018. AWS is 100% cloud and Microsoft DBMS growth (Gartner believes) was almost 100% cloud. Cloud growth is dramatically changing vendor rankings.
Alibaba (9), Huawei (11), and Tencent Cloud (13) made it to the top 15 of Gartner Total DBMS Market Share Ranks 2018.