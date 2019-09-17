Case Study: Mead Johnson’s marketing secrets in China

In today’s consumer environment, the market competition of FMCG has been very competitive, and major brands are trying their best to seize the new generation of consumers. It is no longer easy for them to breakthrough.

While facing fierce competition, Mead Johnson has achieved rapid growth in China. One of the important factors is the marketing promotion and optimization on its e-commerce platform. Mead Johnson has become a benchmark for maternal and child products, and the marvelous marketing performance of the two major shopping festivals (618; Double 11) is indispensable.

Marketing for E-Commerce Shopping Festivals

The promotion of consumer goods in the e-commerce shopping festival has become a “must-do” and “must pay attention” marketing strategy for major brands. On the other hand, China’s e-commerce shopping festival has been in the market for more than ten years, and the mass users have already immunized with early discount sales.

Just as the shopping festival is given a new era of carnival, brand marketing needs to find a new breakthrough.

Traditional promotion, theme promotion, platform activities, and other shopping festival marketing actions have become the standard marketing strategy of major brands.

The biggest problem is that although these standardized marketing actions can boost sales, it is difficult to achieve brand value differences. In other words, traditional marketing is unable to leave an impression among consumers.

At the same time, as users gradually become immune against previous marketing techniques, their sales boost effects are rapidly diminishing or even failing. Therefore, for the various brand (especially the top brand), such marketing techniques are inadequate to sustain their business.

On the other hand, multi-dimensional and multi-channel marketing have seen a good performance, through the on-site and off-site integration, IP (Intellectual Property) marketing, entertainment marketing, and others can bring a wider range of quality traffic to the product.

Strategy: shifting from “buy and leave” to “return customer”

If consumer purchase is driven by promotion, it will not create brand loyalty and repeat purchase. This is a problem that the shopping festival marketing has not been able to solve in the past. Most of the customers are attracted to buy with “one time” low price sales. Therefore, many brands are unable to retain their customers.

For various mature brands, they are able to avoid the price war if only they are able to work on the brand value in order to create an impression among consumers, maintain the customer journey, continuously transform the brand power into a sales force. Changing the “buy and leave” into “return customer”.



