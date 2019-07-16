China shopper trends 2019; premium products, small brands, new retail lead the future of FMCG market in China

China's market for fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) for at-home consumption remained robust in 2018, despite general concerns about a slowdown. Total spending on FMCG rose 5.2%, a slight increase over last year's 4.7% gain. Overall, the two-speed growth scenario Kantar identified in 2016 has continued to evolve, with home care and personal care categories growing at a fast clip while food and beverages maintain a slower pace.
Personal care categories showed the healthiest gains, growing ...
Log in or subscribe here to read the full content.