China shopper trends 2019; premium products, small brands, new retail lead the future of FMCG market in China

Kantar is one of the world’s leading data, insight, and consultancy companies. Working together across the whole spectrum of research and consulting disciplines, its specialist brands, employing 30,000 people, provide inspirational insights and business strategies for clients in 100 countries. Kantar is part of WPP and its services are employed by over half of the Fortune Top 500 companies. For further information, please visit Kantar at www.kantar.com