China enterprise live streaming service market to exceed US$321 million by 2021

Enterprise live streaming services reached 760 million yuan (US$110.49 mn), experiencing fast growth in the past 4 years when it first exceeded 100 million yuan in 2015. It’s expected to reach 1.14 billion yuan (US$165.73 mn) in 2019 and grow further to 2.21 billion yuan (US$321.29 mn) in the year 2021.

By total revenues, the first tier enterprise live streaming service companies are Gensee, Vzan, and Vhall, followed by the second-tier players including POLYV, CC Video, Mudu.tv, and Baijiayun. Vzan and CC Video rank on top in China’s enterprise live streaming market by the total number of clients, followed by POLYV, Mudu.tv, Vhall, Baijiayun, and Gensee.

China’s top live streaming mobile apps