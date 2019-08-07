China’s mobile internet users reached 1.14 bn in Jun 2019; apps of Baidu, Alibaba, Tencent, ByteDance account for 70% total time spent

The monthly active users of China mobile internet dropped to 1.136 billion in June 2019 from 1.138 billion in March 2019 according to data from QuestMobile. China's mobile internet users grew by 46.07 million in 2018 and slowed down in the first half of 2019 with only 5.7 million additional active users.

The average daily time spent on mobile internet increased by 6% YoY to 358.2 minutes in June 2019, primarily driven by entertainment apps, short video apps in particular. Each mobile ...