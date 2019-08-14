Coca-Cola is the fastest growing FMCG brand in China

collection of Coke cans showcasing the Avengers characters
In the latest 2019 Brand Footprint Report from Kantar Worldpanel China, Coca-Cola surprisingly becomes the fastest growing FMCG brand in consumer reach point.
This ranking has been traditionally dominated by local Chinese brands: Chinese drinking water brand Nongfu Spring won back-to-back No.1 growth champions in 2017 and 2018. There was only one foreign brand in the top 10 fastest growing brand ranking respectively in the recent t...
