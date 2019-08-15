WeChat MAU up 7% to 1.13 million in Q2 2019; QQ MAU 808 mn

The monthly active users of WeChat (Weixin) reached 1,133 million during the second quarter of 2019, up 7% year-on-year according to Tencent’s announced financial results. Smart device MAU of QQ was 707 million.

WeChat Mini Programs ecosystem has become more vibrant, attracting more developers and service providers in Q2 2019. The number of medium-to-long-tail Mini Programs has more than doubled year-on-year while the nature of Mini Programs has become more diversified.

For example, content Mini Programs allow users to conveniently create, upload and share interesting videos, music, and news within WeChat. More than a dozen content Mini Programs have attained over 1 million DAU.

Key user metrics including time spent per user, daily messages and video uploads sustained solid year-on-year growth during the second quarter.

QQ active users in Q2 2019

QQ MAU grew slightly by 0.6% to 807.9 million in Q2 2019 while mobile QQ reached 706.7 million, down 0.3%. And, smart device MAU of social networking app QZone grew by 2% to 553.5 million.

Tencent launched a major version upgrade for Mobile QQ, which contributed to an increase in the number of daily messages and strengthened user engagement. To enrich the core chat experience, Tencent enhanced functionalities for messages in voice and video. To broaden user connections, Tencent upgraded algorithms to recommend new friends based on common interests and shared contacts.

Tencent also introduced QQ Mini Programs, with entertainment and games-related Mini Programs attaining particular popularity among QQ users.

Tencent’s social advertising revenues were RMB12.0 billion in Q2 2019, up 28% year-on-year, driven by increased inventories and impressions for products such as WeChat Moments and QQ KanDian. See Tencent performance summary here.

The monthly active users of China mobile internet dropped to 1.136 billion in June 2019 from 1.138 billion in March 2019 according to data from QuestMobile.

