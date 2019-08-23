Pinduoduo’s annual active buyers exceeded 483 mn, ranking second in Q2 2019

China e-commerce platform Pinduoduo reported total revenues in the second quarter of RMB7,290.0 million (US$1,061.9 million), an increase of 169% from RMB2,709.0 million in Q2 2018 according to its official announced financial results.

Pinduoduo’s GMV in the 12-month period ended June 30, 2019 was RMB709.1 billion (US$2103.3 billion), an increase of 171% from RMB262.1 billion in the twelve-month period ended June 30, 2018.

Pinduoduo’s average monthly active users in Q2 2019 reached 366.0 million, an increase of 88% from 195.0 million in Q2 2018. And, its total number of active buyers in the 12-month period ended June 30, 2019 was 483.2 million, an increase of 41% from 343.6 million in the 12-month period ended June 30, 2018.

Compared with other e-commerce platforms in Q2 2019:

The annual spending per active buyer in the twelve-month period ended June 30, 2019 was RMB1,467.5(US$213.8), an increase of 92% from RMB762.8 in the twelve-month period ended June 30, 2018.

Its sales and marketing expenses for the same period grew by 105% year-over-year to RMB6,103.7 million, or 84% of its total revenues.

Pinduoduo Unaudited Financial Results in Q2 2019

Total revenues were RMB7,290.0 million (US$1,061.9 million), an increase of 169% from RMB2,709.0 million in the same quarter of 2018. The increase was primarily due to an increase in revenues from online marketing services.

Revenues from online marketing services were RMB6,467.1 million (US$942.0 million), an increase of 173% from RMB2,371.0 million in the same quarter of 2018.

Revenues from transaction services were RMB822.9 million (US$119.9 million), an increase of 143% from RMB338.1 million in the same quarter of 2018.

Total costs of revenues were RMB1,594.7 million (US$232.3 million), an increase of 311% from RMB387.8 million in the same quarter of 2018. The increase was mainly due to higher costs for cloud services, call center, and merchant support services.

Total operating expenses were RMB7,185.7 million (US$1,046.7 million), compared with RMB8,957.4 million in the same quarter of 2018.

Sales and marketing expenses were RMB6,103.7 million (US$889.1 million), an increase of 105% from RMB2,970.7 million in the same quarter of 2018, mainly due to an increase in online and offline advertisement and promotions.

General and administrative expenses were RMB278.3 million (US$40.5 million), a significant decrease from RMB5,800.7 million in the same quarter of 2018, primarily due to a one-time share-based compensation expense recorded in April, 2018.

Research and development expenses were RMB803.7 million (US$117.1 million), an increase of 332% from RMB186.0 million in the same quarter of 2018. The increase was primarily due to an increase in headcount and the recruitment of more experienced R&D personnel, and an increase in R&D-related cloud services expenses and share-based compensation expenses.

Operating loss was RMB1,490.4 million (US$217.1 million), compared with operating loss of RMB6,636.2 million in the same quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP operating loss6 was RMB898.4 million (US$130.9 million), compared with RMB815.7 million in the same quarter of 2018.

Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB1,003.3 million (US$146.1 million), compared with a net loss of RMB6,493.9 million in the same quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders7 was RMB411.3 million (US$59.9 million), compared with a non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of RMB673.4 million in the same quarter of 2018.

Basic and diluted net loss per ADS were RMB0.88(US$0.12), compared with a net loss per ADS of RMB13.40 in the same quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per ADS were RMB0.36(US$0.04), compared with non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per ADS of RMB1.40 in the same quarter of 2018.

Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB4,148.0 million (US$604.2 million), compared with RMB1,087.6 million in the same quarter of 2018, primarily due to an increase in online marketing services revenues.

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash were RMB40.7 billion (US$5.9 billion) as of June 30, 2019, compared with RMB30.5 billion as of December 31, 2018.

