China mobile shopping users close to 1 billion in H1 2019; low-tier cities, mini programs contributed to the growth

The number of monthly active users on mobile shopping in China reached 997 million in June 2019, an increase of 15.6% YoY according to data from QuestMobile. China's mobile shopping penetration has reached 87.7% as of the end of June 2019.

As the overall e-commerce growth is slowing down in China, the main growth of new mobile shopping users in the first half of 2019 came from low-tier cities. China's tier-3 cities saw the most new users of over 32 million, an increase of 16% YoY.

