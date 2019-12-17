Mobile shopping users and top e-commerce apps in China in Q3 2019

China's online shopping users reached 370 million on desktop and over 1 billion unique mobile devices in September 2019. They use an average of 2.22 mobile apps and 6.3 hours on shopping. Missfresh beats Alibaba's HemaFresh by total users in tier-1 cities. Also, check out the top mobile shopping apps by growth and total MAU.

Mobile Shopping Users in China: Tier-1 & tier-2 vs. Lower-tier cities

China mobile users use an average of 2.22 mobile apps and 6.3 hours for shopping in Septe...