Burberry launched its first luxury social retail store, empowered by WeChat

Burberry launched its first luxury social retail store in Shenzhen on July 31 and Tencent provides technical support empowering “Retail store + social networking”. The WeChat Mini Program “Burberry Social Retail Store” integrates the online and offline store operations.

Entering the Mini Program, the user becomes a “Mom” by virtually adopting a Burberry elf for free. And, Tencent and Burberry expect this to be an attractive feature to the female audience in China. Customers can also unlock exclusive content and personalized experiences and share them with their friends.

As customers interact more in the store and online, the elf will constantly transform themselves, upgrading new roles and new styles for customers to explore. Rewards include Burberry’s exclusive Cafe meals and digital content.

Burberry also launched “social currency”, which rewards customer interaction by issuing social currency to unlock exclusive content and personalized experience. In addition, there are many places in the mini program with the voice guide service of spokesperson Zhou Dongyu, and the celebrity will provide room tour.

Through the WeChat mini program, customers can get all kinds of contents such as in-store guide and product information. User can choose to book “Burberry Space” fitting room. Each fitting room has a unique theme, and there are 10 different spaces.

At the same time, users can choose the clothes they want to try on in advance, and Burberry can play different types of music according to their preferences.

Offline shopping experience service is more than just fitting on. “Burberry Space” offline is a place of shopping and fitting, afternoon tea, and style design.

“Fitting in” selfie is a necessary procedure for many girls to go shopping. Burberry has set up a self-portrait spot in each offline fitting room to encourage customers to take photos and share them with friends.

In addition, high luxury theme cafes are no longer new, such as Dior café and Chanel café in Shanghai, but Burberry has played something that China doesn’t have.

Burberry launched Thomas’ café, which is not just an ordinary coffee shop, but a special area for the Burberry community to connect and interact. It offers lectures, workshops, and live performances in addition to various kinds of snacks echoing the “British and Chinese tea culture”.

Users can book or register upcoming events on the WeChat Mini Program. This is the second in the world; the first is in its flagship store in London, UK.

