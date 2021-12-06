China tablet shipment up 11% in Q3 2021

In the third quarter of 2021, the shipment volume of China's tablet computer market was about 7.65 million units, with a year-on-year increase of 10.6%, reaching a new high of single quarter shipment in recent seven years, according to data from IDC.
Among them, about 6.32 million units were shipped in the consumer market, a year-on-year increase of 19.7%. The commercial business market shipped about 1.31 million units, a year-on-year decrease of 19.1%.
Meanwhile, the global tablet market has seen a decline for the first time since the outbreak of COVID-19, which has dropped by 9.3% compared with the same period last year, with a total shipment of about 42.41 million.
The stable user demand and the increasing number of industry participants make China's tablet market the only ...
