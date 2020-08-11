China tablet shipment up 18% in Q2; Apple has 42% market share

In the second quarter of 2020, China's tablet shipment reached about 6.61 million units, with a year-on-year increase of 17.7%, according to data from IDC. Apple ranks first in tablet shipment in Q2 while Huawei has the fastest growth.

The shipment of slate tablet was about 2.69 million, down 41.6% year on year; the shipment of the detachable tablet was about 3.92 million, with a year-on-year increase of 286.0%,

Tablet Shipment: detachable vs slate

The business tablet shipment volume w...