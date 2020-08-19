China online advertising market overview in Q2 2020

After a decline of 19.9% YoY in Q1 2020, China's online advertising market grows by 18.7% YoY in Q2 and exceeds 129 billion yuan (US$18.68 bn). And, it's expected to grow 22.7% to 139.4 billion yuan in Q3 2020.

Online video and short video platforms have become important channels for advertisers.

Engagement of Select Apps in June 2020

The proportion of Outdoor & Sports segment's total ad spending increased from 4.5% in Q1 to 6.2% in Q2 2020 as the COVID-19 situation improves in ...