China Internet Watch

China Internet Stats, Trends, Insights

CIW / Media & Entertainment / China online advertising market overview in Q2 2020

China online advertising market overview in Q2 2020

By

After a decline of 19.9% YoY in Q1 2020, China's online advertising market grows by 18.7% YoY in Q2 and exceeds 129 billion yuan (US$18.68 bn). And, it's expected to grow 22.7% to 139.4 billion yuan in Q3 2020.

Online video and short video platforms have become important channels for advertisers.

Engagement of Select Apps in June 2020

The proportion of Outdoor & Sports segment's total ad spending increased from 4.5% in Q1 to 6.2% in Q2 2020 as the COVID-19 situation improves in ...

Already subscribed? Sign in.

Don't Miss Out. Level Up.

You don't need to spend US$8,500 on each report for the latest China digital trends and intelligence. Invest with as little as one bottle of water per week.

View subscription options »

Cancel at any time

Login to your account
16 Shares
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Email
Share