China online advertising market overview in Q2 2020

After a decline of 19.9% YoY in Q1 2020, China's online advertising market grows by 18.7% YoY in Q2 and exceeds 129 billion yuan (US$18.68 bn). And, it's expected to grow 22.7% to 139.4 billion yuan in Q3 2020.
Online video and short video platforms have become important channels for advertisers.
Engagement of Select Apps in June 2020
The proportion of Outdoor & Sports segment's total ad spending increased from 4.5% in Q1 to 6.2% in Q2 2020 as the COVID-19 situation improves in ...
Already subscribed? Sign in.
Don't Miss Out. Level Up.
You don't need to spend US$8,500 on each report for the latest China digital trends and intelligence. Invest with as little as one bottle of water per week.
Cancel at any time