China Internet Watch

China Internet Stats, Trends, Insights

CIW / Uncategorized / China’s smart home device shipments decreased by 2.5% in Q3 2020

China’s smart home device shipments decreased by 2.5% in Q3 2020

By

In the third quarter of 2020, China's smart home device shipments reached about 51.12 million units, a year-on-year decrease of 2.5%, according to data from IDC.

The market downturn was mainly affected by the decrease in the shipment of smart speakers and home video entertainment devices.

In the third quarter, the shipment volume of the smart speaker market was about 8.29 million, down 14.7% year-on-year; and that of home video entertainment equipment was about 12.38 million, with a year-...

Already subscribed? Sign in.

Don't Miss Out.

Invest with as little as one bottle of water per week.

Join other top analysts and business executives and navigate the unique market with China Internet Watch.

View subscription options »

Cancel at any time

Whitepaper
China Internet Overview

You will receive Whitepaper by email and weekly updates. You can unsubscribe at any time; your email will not be shared with anyone. 

Login to your account
Share
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
Email