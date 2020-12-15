China’s smart home device shipments decreased by 2.5% in Q3 2020

In the third quarter of 2020, China's smart home device shipments reached about 51.12 million units, a year-on-year decrease of 2.5%, according to data from IDC.

The market downturn was mainly affected by the decrease in the shipment of smart speakers and home video entertainment devices.

In the third quarter, the shipment volume of the smart speaker market was about 8.29 million, down 14.7% year-on-year; and that of home video entertainment equipment was about 12.38 million, with a year-...