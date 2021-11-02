Exploring new ways to capture Chinese Gen-Z’s attention

Identifying proper styles of communication is critical in capturing Chinese Generation Z’s attention. Generation Zs value the way brands communicate and prefer particularly “young” and “surprise” ways of communication.

60% of Generation Z said that “the way brands communicate with me” plays a major role in their purchase decisions, according to a survey conducted by Tencent.

“Reliable” & “honest” are the basic requirements for brand communication, Gen-Zs focus more on young lifestyles and surprises while older generations value more “professionalism”.

69% of Gen-Zs are willing to pay for products from brands that they identify themselves with and those who can help them “decorate” their personalities. Brands have become a way for young generations to identify themselves.

Compared with previous generations, Gen-Zs tend to buy more products with specific brand images to help build their own personal image.

Building characteristic communities

Private domain channels have become the main transaction scenario, quality services are highly valued.

61% of Generation Z have joined various types of shopping groups (14% brand membership group, 24% merchant membership group). These shopping groups have a major influence over their purchase decisions. Over 86% of those who joined these groups had purchasing intentions.

Apart from discounts, Gen-Zs also expect more soft experiences, in particular acquiring knowledge (44%), having readily available help (38%), and experiencing privileged treatments, more compared with older generations.

The effectiveness of discount promotions is fading; social media content has become the new major form of influence.

Compared with older generations, promotions through discounts are having less effect on the willingness to buy of the younger generation (Generation Z 44%; group born in 90-95 51%; group born in the 80s 53%).

Private domain channels are effectively capturing Generation Z’s attention. They often see the same brand repeatedly (28%), while social interaction can effectively encourage purchases.

Gen-Zs mainly get influenced by their friends (31%), acquaintances (25%), WeChat Moments (21%), KOLs (21%) through social media.

Creating quality content

Generation Z is spending their attention across multiple fields.

Gen-Zs love to indulge themselves and also love to explore possibilities. Hobbies are their major focus point (88%). In addition, they also pay attention to acquiring new knowledge (41%), enriching real-life experiences (37%).

Compared with previous generations, they pay more attention to product/service reviews (26%) and motivational content (22%).

Celebrities are effective in promoting brand awareness. 35% of Generation Z said that collaborations between brands and celebrities have great influence over their purchase decisions.

Brands collaborating with IPs can also effectively capture Gen-Z’s attention. 42% of them said that this type of collaboration has significant influence over their purchasing decisions.

Chinese Gen-Zs attention insights 2021