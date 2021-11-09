Chinese Generation Z’s Media Consumption Habits

Music, video, and gaming are the primary types of media consuming Chinese Gen Zer’s attention. More and more new media types are emerging to attract Generation Z’s attention.

In terms of engagement, Music (59%), Video (short-form 58%, long-form 55%), and gaming (53%) are Generation Z’s top choices in China. In terms of usage time, Chinese Gen Zers spend around 2 hours on gaming, videos, and live streaming, both on workdays and during the weekend, according to a Tencent survey.

Short videos are gateways; long videos are gaining traction. More young people are watching long-form videos. 43% of they said that they have kept the habit even after Covid.

Short videos are an effective gateway to attract their attention. And long-form videos do better in terms of interaction. 39% of Gen Z...