China public cloud market 2021; IaaS+PaaS grew by 49%

In the first half of 2021, the overall market of China's public cloud services (IaaS/PaaS/SaaS) reached US$12.31 billion, of which the IaaS market increased by 47.5% and the PaaS market increased by 53.9% year-on-year, according to data from IDC.

From the perspective of IaaS + PaaS market, the first half of 2021 increased by 48.6% year-on-year, down from the second half of 2020 (53%), but still maintained the highest growth rate in the world.

The competition in China's cloud computing extends from focusing on infrastructure to the competition of comprehensive cloud platform capabilities. In addition to increasing investment in infrastructure construction at the IaaS layer, cloud vendors also continue to strengthen chip self-research capability, improve PaaS capability (data processin...