China social media users’ content preference by education levels 2019

WeChat and QQ have similar reach among users with different educational backgrounds. Weibo reached less than 30% of the 378 million users with a low education background; its penetration among users with a bachelor's Degree was nearly 50%.

Only 15% users with a low education background used Bilibili, comparing to 45.8% users with a bachelor's degree.

Users with middle school education or lower showed less interest in the topic-focused community, one that combines current events and...