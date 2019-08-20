Short video market overview Q2 2019; revenues to reach US$30 billion by 2021

The revenues of China’s short video market grew by over 7 times to 46.7 billion yuan (US$6.6 bn) in 2018. It’s expected to continue the fast growth and exceed 100 billion yuan (US$14.16 bn) in 2019 and 211 billion yuan (US$29.87 bn) by 2021.

The advertising revenues of China’s short video market reached 18.8 billion yuan in 2018 with an increase of 733% YoY, accounting for over 40% of total revenues in this market. It’s expected to exceed 100 billion yuan (US$14.6 bn) by 2021.

Short video apps are among the most accessed daily apps in China. Its growth in MAU remains strong. As of Jun 2019, this market saw 95.44 million new MAU, compared to 72.12 million MAU in Jun 2018. New user growth was driven by tier-3, tier-4 35 y-o and above users. Learn how Kwai (Kuaishou) grew its DAU by 50 million in 4 months here.

