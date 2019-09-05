Ingredients to win omnichannel retail in China

For all retailers and manufacturers around the world, the big question is always the same: “how do we grow when, globally, volumes are sluggish?”

If we look exclusively at trade aspects, the past years have seen the decline of larger formats, the rise of value-for-money models, the boom of e-commerce, and cannibalization between channels. This is a very challenging environment that is set to continue—and will require a high dose of reinvention to navigate successfully.

Luckily, within this...