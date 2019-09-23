Tencent Live integrates live streaming with e-commerce mini programs

Though still in testing phase Tencent Live integrates live streaming with its mini program. Brands can embed HTML5 based product on its mini program as an entry to its live streaming. Followers and fans can click to open Tencent Live to watch live streaming.

How to use live streaming for successful marketing in China

Live streaming audiences can click on a button in the live stream to open the product listing and visit the mini program to make a purchase. After the purchase, they can return to the live streaming to continue watching. Watch the quick demo below to get an idea:

Tencent launched the live broadcasting tool for WeChat Official Account (OA) in March 2019, currently supporting audio and video broadcast. Check out China’s top live streaming mobile apps here.