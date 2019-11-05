China Internet Watch

China Internet Stats, Trends, Insights

CIW / Travel / Characteristics of China outbound travelers in 4 segments

Characteristics of China outbound travelers in 4 segments

By

Four segments of China's outbound travelers are worth noting: high-income group, the backpackers, generation Z, and female outbound travelers.
High-income Group: Experience Focused

This segment of outbound travelers is mostly male (69%), married, and backbones in their companies. Post-80s accounted for 55%. Married users account for 84.1%; 75.3% have children according to data from iResearch.

Managers at the middle level and above account for 33.8%. The average monthly household inc...

Log in or subscribe here to read the full content.

Sign Up E-Newsletter: CIW Weekly

Sign up to receive weekly email updates on China digital trends and insights.

Bonus: "China Internet Statistics" and "WeChat Mini-Programs" whitepaper. We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously. No spam.