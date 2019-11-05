Characteristics of China outbound travelers in 4 segments

Four segments of China's outbound travelers are worth noting: high-income group, the backpackers, generation Z, and female outbound travelers.

High-income Group: Experience Focused

This segment of outbound travelers is mostly male (69%), married, and backbones in their companies. Post-80s accounted for 55%. Married users account for 84.1%; 75.3% have children according to data from iResearch.

Managers at the middle level and above account for 33.8%. The average monthly household inc...