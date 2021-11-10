Game streaming platform Huya mobile MAU up 15% in Q3 2021

China Internet Watch

Huya’s total net revenues for the third quarter of 2021 increased by 5.7% to RMB2,975.5 million (US$461.8 million), from RMB2,814.8 million for the same period of 2020.

Net income attributable to HUYA Inc. was RMB524.4 million (US$81.4 million) for the third quarter of 2021, compared with RMB253.0 million for the same period of 2020.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to HUYA Inc. was RMB180.0 million (US$27.9 million) for the third quarter of 2021, compared with RMB361.2 million for the same period of 2020.

The average mobile MAUs of Huya Live in Q3 2021 increased by 14.7% to 85.1 million, from 74.2 million in the same period of 2020. The total number of paying users of Huya Live in the third quarter of 2021 reached 6.0 million, compared with 6.0 million in the same period of 2020.

