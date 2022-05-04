China smart device market overview 2022

Smart Home is the largest smart device segment in China with over 185 million monthly active users, followed by Wearable, Smart Automobile, Smart Accessories, and Smart Health.

Huawei Sports is the top smart device app with over 69.07 million MAU, followed by Xiaomi's Mijia app (86 million MAU).

Huawei has the largest smart device share of about 28%, followed by Apple, Oppo, Vivo, and Xiaomi.

The number of connected IoT devices has reached 9.38 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach about 20 billion by 2025.

China IoT market to account for 45% of global spend by 2025

