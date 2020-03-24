Short video market trends in China for 2020

Internet traffic driven by short videos has become the new battlefield for many players in China. Content marketing enabled by short videos and live streaming has become an integral part of brand marketing, communication, sales, and operation strategies.

Take a look at China's short-video market status and be aware of differences between the top 2 platforms (TikTok and Kwai) in content categories, engagement, and marketing.

Development of the Short Video Market

In 2019, short videos stood ...